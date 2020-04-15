Cool Roof Coating Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026| PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson, DowDuPont, Jotun, GAF, DuluxGroup

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Cool Roof Coating market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Cool Roof Coating market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Cool Roof Coating market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Cool Roof Coating market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Cool Roof Coating market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Cool Roof Coating market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cool Roof Coating Market Research Report: PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson, DowDuPont, Jotun, GAF, DuluxGroup, Polyglass, RPM, Selena, BASF SE, National Coatings, Henry Company, Gaco Western, EVERROOF, Karnak, DT Tabernacle New Energy Saving Materials, Alco Products, LLC, EPOX-Z Corporation, Nippon Paint
Global Cool Roof Coating Market by Type: Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings, Silicone Cool Roof Coatings, Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings, Others
Global Cool Roof Coating Market by Application: Residential, Non-residential
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Cool Roof Coating market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Cool Roof Coating market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Cool Roof Coating market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- What will be the size of the global Cool Roof Coating market in 2025?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Cool Roof Coating market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cool Roof Coating market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cool Roof Coating market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cool Roof Coating market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Cool Roof Coating market?
Table Of Content
1 Cool Roof Coating Market Overview
1.1 Cool Roof Coating Product Overview
1.2 Cool Roof Coating Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.2 Silicone Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.3 Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Cool Roof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Cool Roof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cool Roof Coating Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cool Roof Coating Industry
1.5.1.1 Cool Roof Coating Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Cool Roof Coating Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Cool Roof Coating Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cool Roof Coating Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cool Roof Coating Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Cool Roof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cool Roof Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cool Roof Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cool Roof Coating Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cool Roof Coating Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cool Roof Coating as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cool Roof Coating Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cool Roof Coating Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Cool Roof Coating Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Cool Roof Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Cool Roof Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Cool Roof Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Cool Roof Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Cool Roof Coating by Application
4.1 Cool Roof Coating Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Non-residential
4.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cool Roof Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Cool Roof Coating by Application
4.5.2 Europe Cool Roof Coating by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Cool Roof Coating by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating by Application
5 North America Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Cool Roof Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cool Roof Coating Business
10.1 PPG
10.1.1 PPG Corporation Information
10.1.2 PPG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 PPG Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 PPG Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.1.5 PPG Recent Development
10.2 Sherwin-Williams
10.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 PPG Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
10.3 Gardner-Gibson
10.3.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information
10.3.2 Gardner-Gibson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Gardner-Gibson Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Gardner-Gibson Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.3.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Development
10.4 DowDuPont
10.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.4.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 DowDuPont Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 DowDuPont Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.5 Jotun
10.5.1 Jotun Corporation Information
10.5.2 Jotun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Jotun Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Jotun Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.5.5 Jotun Recent Development
10.6 GAF
10.6.1 GAF Corporation Information
10.6.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 GAF Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 GAF Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.6.5 GAF Recent Development
10.7 DuluxGroup
10.7.1 DuluxGroup Corporation Information
10.7.2 DuluxGroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 DuluxGroup Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 DuluxGroup Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.7.5 DuluxGroup Recent Development
10.8 Polyglass
10.8.1 Polyglass Corporation Information
10.8.2 Polyglass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Polyglass Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Polyglass Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.8.5 Polyglass Recent Development
10.9 RPM
10.9.1 RPM Corporation Information
10.9.2 RPM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 RPM Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 RPM Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.9.5 RPM Recent Development
10.10 Selena
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cool Roof Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Selena Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Selena Recent Development
10.11 BASF SE
10.11.1 BASF SE Corporation Information
10.11.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 BASF SE Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 BASF SE Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.11.5 BASF SE Recent Development
10.12 National Coatings
10.12.1 National Coatings Corporation Information
10.12.2 National Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 National Coatings Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 National Coatings Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.12.5 National Coatings Recent Development
10.13 Henry Company
10.13.1 Henry Company Corporation Information
10.13.2 Henry Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Henry Company Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Henry Company Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.13.5 Henry Company Recent Development
10.14 Gaco Western
10.14.1 Gaco Western Corporation Information
10.14.2 Gaco Western Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Gaco Western Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Gaco Western Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.14.5 Gaco Western Recent Development
10.15 EVERROOF
10.15.1 EVERROOF Corporation Information
10.15.2 EVERROOF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 EVERROOF Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 EVERROOF Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.15.5 EVERROOF Recent Development
10.16 Karnak
10.16.1 Karnak Corporation Information
10.16.2 Karnak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Karnak Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Karnak Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.16.5 Karnak Recent Development
10.17 DT Tabernacle New Energy Saving Materials
10.17.1 DT Tabernacle New Energy Saving Materials Corporation Information
10.17.2 DT Tabernacle New Energy Saving Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 DT Tabernacle New Energy Saving Materials Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 DT Tabernacle New Energy Saving Materials Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.17.5 DT Tabernacle New Energy Saving Materials Recent Development
10.18 Alco Products, LLC
10.18.1 Alco Products, LLC Corporation Information
10.18.2 Alco Products, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Alco Products, LLC Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Alco Products, LLC Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.18.5 Alco Products, LLC Recent Development
10.19 EPOX-Z Corporation
10.19.1 EPOX-Z Corporation Corporation Information
10.19.2 EPOX-Z Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 EPOX-Z Corporation Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 EPOX-Z Corporation Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.19.5 EPOX-Z Corporation Recent Development
10.20 Nippon Paint
10.20.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
10.20.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Nippon Paint Cool Roof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Nippon Paint Cool Roof Coating Products Offered
10.20.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development
11 Cool Roof Coating Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cool Roof Coating Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cool Roof Coating Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services.
