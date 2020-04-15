COVID-19 impact on The Global Coal Free Market 2020: In- Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Coal Free market is estimated to reach USD XX Billion by the year 2026, with a growing CAGR during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The presence of developing countries is increasing the demand for renewable energy due to factors such as population increase, rapid industrialization, and favorable policies for the renewable energy sector.

Coal Free is referred to as the elimination of the use of coal. Coal mining and its use cause environmental damage. In 2018, 28% of electricity generation accounted for renewable sources without direct carbon emissions, such as solar and wind. The global coal-free market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increased greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), in particular, CO2 from the use of fossil fuels for energy generation. Therefore, the limited existence of fossil fuel on Earth and its high costs are fuelling the coal-free market. The climate emergency is all around us and has so many impacts on our lives-devastating droughts, bushfires across the world, toxic air pollution, and a life support reef. People who are vulnerable to coal and its pollution have an increased risk of developing allergic symptoms on asthma and other air passageways. Breathing in coal powder or ash is also known to cause lung cancer over time. Many coal mines use an open-cast method that destroys local animal habitats. Green spaces, rivers, and other spaces are impacted by emissions from coal, which can cause quick degradation of fields and forests. Coal has always been the biggest contributor to air pollution in the environment. Coal contributes about 24% of C02 emission among various energy, due to which governments are looking for coal-free power.

Mining and burning coal for fuel is harmful to the environment, but many people are reluctant to give it up as a source of fuel because coal is so abundant and cheap. Coal includes sulfur and other toxic metals such as mercury, lead, and arsenic that leak into the air when coal is burned. Burning coal also produces particulate matter, which increases air pollution and risks to health. Coal is almost entirely composed of carbon, and burning coal is releasing significant amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. Such emissions have been shown to increase the atmospheric greenhouse effect and lead to global warming.

Renewable energy technologies, especially the incorporation of photovoltaic (PV) systems into the building envelope, play a significant role in improving the performance of building energy and reducing environmental impacts. Renewable energy technology is on the verge of a new era. Renewable energy is already responsible for meeting a significant share of energy demand in many countries and regions. In recent years, rapid and substantial progress in renewable energy has been driven by local, national and regional policies, in close cooperation with the business community, as well as ongoing technological innovation and cost reductions in renewable energy.

Industrial energy use is primarily used in the manufacturing industries for production, as well as for lighting and other business uses. Industrial production accounts for just over half of all global energy consumption and is expected to grow. Growing advancement in renewable energy is expected to help the global coal-free market grow.

The Asia Pacific is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to technological advances and investments in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America led the market in previous years and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The US is a pioneer in power generation, procurement, and use. U.S. energy companies produce oil, gas, coal, renewable fuels, as well as clean-energy power, including wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and nuclear. Furthermore, U.S. energy companies transmit, distribute, and store energy through complex networks of infrastructures supported by smart technologies.

Coal Free Market: Competitive Landscape

Notable players operating in the Coal free market include Iberdrola, Datong Coal, Mitsubishi Corporation, Equinor, ENN Energy, Engie, Canyon Coal, Anglo American Plc., Arch Coal Inc., General Electric Company, ALLETE Clean Energy, Électricité de France, Hanergy, Ichor Coal, Siemens, Longroad Energy, Chevron Corporation, Canadian Solar, Invenergy, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

