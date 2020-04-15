COVID-19: Pipeline analysis and assessment of products in different clinical stages

The ‘COVID-19(CoronaVirus) – Pipeline Insight, 2020’ report by DelveInsight offers a complete scenario of the R&D, development of therapies and diagnostic kits in the pipeline for COVID-19.

Novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has wreaked havoc in the whole world with total confirmed cases of 1,982,552 worldwide. Heavy restrictions, lockdowns, quarantines, and social distancing are the only measures that have been proved to manage and contain the spread.

COVID-19 treatment approaches and COVID-19 pipeline landscape

At the moment, there is no cure for coronavirus. However, efforts, all over the world, are underway to find a standard cure for coronavirus.

The report proffers insights into the present healthcare and pharma market scenario, and shifted focus of the companies from their existing pipeline profile towards developing new treatment and a preventive medicine against the novel SARS-CoV-2.

The current COVID-19 pipeline includes several big and small pharma companies including Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, Vir Biotechnologies, Regeneron, Cipla, Abbvie, Roche among others developing novel treatment approaches as well as repurposing their existing anti-inflammatory drugs to tackle the viral outbreak. Companies such as GSK, Takeda, Moderna and others are already running pre-clinical or advanced phases of trials for their vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.

Besides pharma companies, several healthcare institutions, hospitals, and universities including Columbian University, Stanford, Rugers, Tongji Hospital, SouthWest Research Institute and others are aiding in developing the therapies to cure coronavirus infection.

Products covered by Phase

Phase III, Phase II, Phase I

Pre-clinical & Discovery

Inactive (Discontinued and Dormant)

The report offers comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

Better understanding of the technologies and techniques in use to develop COVID 19 treatment drugs and vaccines.

Comprehensive insights into COVID-19 pipeline products

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across COVID-19.

Assessment of active pipeline assets segmented by stage, product type, route of administration and molecule type

Key product-related agreements, collaborations, licensing, deals and technology in COVID-19 market.

Key healthcare, and pharma companies and academics working in COVID-19 market

Challenges and opportunities in the healthcare market due to COVID-19

Table of Contents

Report Introduction COVID-19 – Disease Overview Pipeline Outlook Comparative Analysis COVID-19 – Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage COVID-19 – Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis Inactive Pipeline Products Appendix Report Methodology Consulting Services Disclaimer

