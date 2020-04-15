Dark Chocolate Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Ferrero, Crown, Blommer

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Dark Chocolate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Dark Chocolate Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Dark Chocolate. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ferrero (Italy), Crown (United States), Blommer (United States), Ezaki Glico (Japan), Nestle (Switzerland), Mondelez (United States), Hershey’s (United States), Brookside (United States), Amul (India) and FREY (Switzerland) .

Dark chocolate is the type of chocolate with a high amount of cocoa butter as well as cocoa solids than milk chocolate. Dark Chocolate Does not contain sugar. Dark chocolate is available in various types such as semi-sweet chocolate, bitter chocolate, and pure bitter chocolate. Dark chocolate can recover health and lower hazard of heart disease among other benefits like steadying blood sugar, controlling appetite, helping to reduce cravings and weight. Rising Demand of premium, as well as organic ingredients, will help to boost the global dark chocolate market.According to AMA, the market for Dark Chocolate is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand Due To Premium and Organic Ingredients, Growing Health Benefits Associated With Cocoa-Rich Dark Chocolates and Expanding Various Applications of Dark Chocolate.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand Due To Premium and Organic Ingredients

Growing Health Benefits Associated With Cocoa-Rich Dark Chocolates

Expanding Various Applications of Dark Chocolate

Market Trend

Attractive Flavors and Packaging

Increasing Demand for Specialty Chocolate

Restraints

High Price of Row Material

High Cost Of Chocolates

Opportunities

Upsurging Demand in New Food Product

The Global Dark Chocolateis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Semi Sweet Chocolate, Bitter Chocolate, Pure Bitter Chocolate), Application (Food Product, Beverages, Flavoring Energy Drinks, Beers, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Concentration (70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 75% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 80% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, 90% Cocoa Dark Chocolate)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



