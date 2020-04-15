Data Center Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026

The Most Recent study on the Data Center Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Data Center market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Data Center .

Data Center Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Data Center Market: Changes in Operational Processes and IT Staff Shortage Confining Growth Prospects

Transformations in technology and data center network have meant that reorganizing and updating operational processes apropos of software and hardware has become imperative. Changes in operational processes have necessitated overall upgradation of the management process in organizations. This further entails challenges such as substantial implementation time, which in turn results in project delays against the backdrop of process re-engineering.

Proliferation of digitization and technological advancements in the data center market have propelled demand for skilled IT professionals for the management and handling of software-defined and connected services. However, shortage of IT staff in lucrative areas such as crisis management, operational efficiency, IoT and software-defined networking, Big Data, cloud computing, and mobility has led to varying uncertainties in solutions, This has further increased the probability of system errors or functional failures, thereby confining growth of the data center market.

Data Center Market: International Regulations on Data Sovereignty Influencing Location Decisions of Stakeholders

Rapid evolutions in the international regulations on data sovereignty, which mandates data to be housed within the country where it is assessed, have been impacting data center location decisions of stakeholders. Domestic data centers aid data protection, while necessitating new investment, thereby enabling prominent data center operators and developers to rapidly expand their international reach. This further aids these operators to meet evolving demand, while helping the users to remain compliant with regulations.

Climate change is another factor affecting location strategies, as data center users evaluate their performance based on financial, environmental, and socially responsible perspectives. This, coupled with efforts of providers to curtail utility consumption through implementation of less resource-intensive powering and cooling strategies, will continue to impact growth of the data center market. Access to water and renewable energy sources have therefore become more important considerations for stakeholders in the data center market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

