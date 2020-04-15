Data Protection Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

Data Protection Market studies services have been segmented into 2 major types: professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further categorized into risk assessment and consulting services, implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, and training and education services.

This report studies the Data Protection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Protection market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidences of data breaches on enterprise cloud applications, as well as, rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks. However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the data protection market in 2017. Large enterprises were the early adopters of data protection solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to cyber-attacks.

The global Data Protection market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% between 2017 and 2023.

Global Data Protection Market is spread across 137 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Data Protection Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• IBM

• Informatica

• CA Technologies

• Solix

• IRI

• Delphix

• Mentis

• Micro Focus

• Oracle

• Compuware

The support and maintenance services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of data protection solutions is growing, which is likely to create a huge demand for professional services during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Protection.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Data backup and recovery

• Data archiving and eDiscovery

• Disaster recovery

• Encryption

• Tokenization

• Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Compliance management

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

