Data Science Platform Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

Data Science Platform Market studies the logistics segment holds the largest market share and is gaining significant importance among corporates & enterprises. In the logistics industry, customer satisfaction, global expansion, strong delivery & transport network, and presence of wide global/local presence are the most essential factors.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/648985

This report studies the Data Science Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Science Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

The on-premises deployment model has a higher adoption, compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment has shown the largest market share in vertical segment, where data science platform helps financial institutions to cut down on the risks that are likely to arise from the poor quality of data.

Data scientists apply advanced mathematics and statistics to address numerous business queries that delivers insights to management, thereby maximizing the return on assets and high Returns on Investments (RoI).

Global Data Science Platform Market is spread across 147 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/648985

The global Data Science Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Science Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Data Science Platform Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Microsoft, IBM, Google, Wolfram, Datarobot, Cloudera, Rapidminer, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics, Bridgei2i Analytics, Datarpm, Rexer Analytics and Feature Labs

Market Segment by Type covers:

• On-Premises

• On-Demand

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Marketing

• Sales

• Logistics

• Risk

• Customer Support

• Human Resources

• Operations

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/648985

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Data Science Platform Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Data Science Platform Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Data Science Platform, with sales, revenue, and price of Data Science Platform, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Data Science Platform, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Data Science Platform market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Data Science Platform sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/