DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET TO WITNESS HUGE GROWTH IN THE FUTURE | ALATION, TERA DATA, SAP, ALPINE DATA LABS, SISENSE, THOUGHTWORKS, MUSIGMA, COGITO, DATAMEER AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Data Science Platform Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Rapidminer, Inc., IBM, Snowflake, MeritDirect, Cazena, CBIG Consulting, Loggly, Clairvoyant, Arcadia, Experfy, Datatorrent, Jethro, Tableau, VMware, New Relic, Alation, Tera Data, SAP, Alpine Data Labs, SiSense, Thoughtworks, MuSigma, Cogito, Datameer among others.

The global data science platform market accounted for USD 20.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% the forecast period to 2026.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Data Science Platform Market:

Global rapid advancement in big data technologies

Need for ease of use technological methods to drive business effectiveness

Growing demand for public cloud and adoption of artificial intelligence

The evolution of internet of things (IoT)

Platform independency

Huge investment costs

Data explosion

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Data Science Platform Market Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Data Science Platform Market Players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Google, Inc., Domino Data Lab, IBM Corporation, Datarobot, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Wolfram, Continuum Analytics, Inc., Dataiku, Bridgei2i Analytics, Feature Labs, Datarpm, Rexer Analytics, Civis Analytics, Sense, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Rapidminer, Inc., IBM, Snowflake, MeritDirect, Cazena, CBIG Consulting, Loggly, Clairvoyant, Arcadia, Experfy, Datatorrent, Jethro, Tableau, VMware, New Relic, Alation, Tera Data, SAP, Alpine Data Labs, SiSense, Thoughtworks, MuSigma, Cogito, Datameer among others.

