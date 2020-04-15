Database Encryption Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

Database Encryption Market studies the extensive usage of mobile devices, social media, and virtual storage among organizations and consumers has generated huge data which is vulnerable to loss. Such sensitive information is stored in the form of database and is warehoused in data centers or in virtual storages.

This report studies the Database Encryption market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Database Encryption market by product type and applications/end industries.

Small- and medium-sized businesses are estimated to exhibit the highest adoption rate; the wide adoption of cloud-based database will present the new opportunities and growth prospects to drive the database encryption market in future. Various database encryption types such as transparent/external encryption, column level encryption, file system encryption, application level encryption, and key management features allow users to encrypt the confidential business and private data according to their needs.

Global Database Encryption Market is spread across 128 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Some of the major players offering database encryption solutions with these features include IBM, Symantec Corporation, HP, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos, Vormetric, McAfee (Intel Security), and Net App.

Furthermore, companies store these databases in heterogeneous environments, ranging from business networks to diverse type of clouds.

However, this vast and sensitive information is vulnerable to loss and breaches with the rising number of cyber-attacks. Thus, this encourages organizations to adopt robust database encryption software that offers multilevel encryption, regardless of the heterogeneous environment.

Database Encryption Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• Intel Security (Mcafee)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Netapp, Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Vormetric

• Sophos Ltd

• Gemalto

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Transparent Encryption

• Column-level Encryption

• File-system Encryption

• Application- Level Encryption

• Key Management

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• SMBs

• Enterprises

