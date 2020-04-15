Digital Map Market Satisfactory Note, Eyeing Growth Trends Ahead | Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, Inc., HERE, CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, and More

Global digital map market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.41 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

A new research study from “Data Bridge Market Research” with title Digital Map Market Insights 2019, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2026 provides an in-depth assessment of the Digital Map Market including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Market Definition:

Digital map is an electronic or cartography is specially designed to represent particular road and geographical locations. It collects data through virtual image. It is more accurate than a printed map, and is scalable. These maps can also be used to calculate distance between different places.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Esri, Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, Inc., HERE, CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Geologically, Digital Map Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Indigo Ag, Inc. U.S. based aims at harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet recently announced its acquisition with TellusLabs, a leader in satellite technology and artificial intelligence. This will benefit Indigo Ag. Inc. in advancing its product portfolio, expanding its boundaries, able to serve better with transparency, expand the scope of agricultural intelligence platform and being in advancement in technology.

In July 2017, Digital Map Products, Inc. major player in in geospatial mapping technology and intelligence announced its acquisition with DMTI Spatial, Canada based market leader in location intelligence and data quality. This acquisition will benefit Digital Map products Inc. in building geospatial mapping technology network, strengthen its blue-chip client base, strengthening its products and widen its geographical boundaries.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Detailed Overview of Digital Map Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Digital Map Market?

SWOT Analysis of each key Players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

