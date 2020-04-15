Discover the Cheddar Cheese Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2025

Market Introduction:

Cheddar was formerly a village in Somerset, South West England which provided ideal humidity and temperature for maturing of cheese. However, many countries worldwide manufacture Cheddar cheese today which is vital and indispensable part of wide range of fast foods and also a part of daily meals in some regions. Manufacturing of cheddar cheese is multi-step process of heating, cutting & cooking of curd loaves followed by the ageing process.

Cheddar Cheese is a good source of protein and calcium but is often high in saturated fat and salt. This means too much eating of cheese can lead to high cholesterol and higher blood pressure, increasing risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). It also contains a large amount of other essential nutrients such as phosphorous, zinc, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and vitamin A. In modern world, the Cheddar cheese has a huge market and is widely used from a delicious apple pie in a dessert to sprinkling atop of casserole or melted in a dip.

Market Segmentation:

Cheddar cheese market can be segmented on the basis of form, flavor and texture, end use, sales channel, packaging and region.

On the basis of form, cheddar cheese market can be segmented into block, crumbled, slice and spread. These various forms of cheddar cheese are used as an ingredient in salads, quiches, dips and as a topping for savory baked dishes and ready meals. The slices and spread form of cheddar cheese is widely used in sauces, coatings, glazes, seasoning blends and bakery applications. On the basis of flavor & texture, cheddar cheese market can be segmented into mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, extra sharp cheddar and premium cheddar. The flavor and texture of cheddar cheese vary, largely depending upon the ageing time period. On the basis of sales & distribution channel, cheddar cheese market can be segmented into direct and retail sales. Direct sales refers to direct selling of cheddar cheese as an ingredient to other industries. Retail sales is further sub-segmented into convenience stores, grocery retailers, online retailers, and other retailing formats. Cheddar cheese market can be further segmented on the basis of end-use into Commercial and Household application. In commercial use it can be further sub-segmented into food manufacturers, HoReCa chains and others. On the basis of region, Cheddar Cheese market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

Key demand of cheddar cheese include mainly from food manufacturers and food service restaurant. Changing tastes, westernization of food meals, social gatherings, increasing influence of dairy products in consumer diets and higher disposable income is fueling the growth of market worldwide. Also, the growth of cheese consumption among young children & adults can be more prominently seen due to changing food consumption patterns.

Increasing trends of experimentation in food industry across the globe is driving the market over the forecasted period with new dishes and recipes.

However, growing awareness towards low calorie food owing to increasing obesity among cheddar cheese consumers is going to be a major constraint among the years to come.

Regional Outlook:

Europe expected to be the largest market for Cheddar Cheese due to increased production of dairy products and rising levels of nutrient deficiency among European consumers. But a rising health conscious population is expected to fuel the demand more for low fat cheddar cheese in the coming years. Asia Pacific market excluding Japan is expected to trace the fastest pace in the upcoming years. India is projected to hold a major chunk due to westernization of fast food trends, changing lifestyle and eating patterns and rising disposable income. Latin America is expected to explode due to massive augmentation in dairy production, mainly in Brazil. Whereas, Western Europe attracts more tourists and hence the food innovations keep on exploding with wide variety of dishes. However in Japan, the consumption of dairy products is much less than of Europeans and Americans, as dairy products were never a part of their traditional food diet. Thus cheddar cheese market in Japan is expected to account for low share in terms of value in the near future.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players of Cheddar Cheese are Amul, Britannia Industries Ltd, Kraft Foods, Sargento Food Inc, Parag, Almarai, Bega Cheese, Nandini Cheese, Sargento, Burnett Dairy, Bongards, Tetrapak and various other regional manufacturers.