Epinephrine Market Worth US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Epinephrine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form, Nutrient Composition and Distribution Channel.’ The global Epinephrine market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2020-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global epinephrine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.
The global epinephrine market, based on the type, is segmented into auto-injectors, prefilled syringes and ampoules & vials. The auto-injectors segment led the epinephrine market in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing anaphylaxis cases and introduction of generic version of epinephrine. However, lack of availability of epinephrine auto injectors and their low-cost alternatives is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The epinephrine market majorly consists of the players such as MYLAN N.V., Abbott, ALK ABELLO, Amneal Pharma, Kaleo, LINCOLN MEDICAL LTD (BioProject), Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis AG), Emirade, and Aurum Pharma (Ethypharm Group Company). Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launches, expansion, investments among other strategies. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisition, agreement and partnerships & collaborations. For instance, in July 2019, Novartis AG launched SYMJEPI autoinjectors in the US market. The product was launched through Sandoz which is part of Novartis.
The report segments global epinephrine market as follows:
Global Epinephrine Market – By Type
- Prefilled Syringes
- Auto-Injectors
- Ampoules and Vials
Global Epinephrine Market – By Application
- Anaphylaxis
- Superficial Bleeding
- Respiratory Disorders
- Cardiac Arrest
Global Epinephrine Market – By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Epinephrine Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
