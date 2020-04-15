Epinephrine Market Worth US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Epinephrine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form, Nutrient Composition and Distribution Channel.’ The global Epinephrine market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2020-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global epinephrine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global epinephrine market, based on the type, is segmented into auto-injectors, prefilled syringes and ampoules & vials. The auto-injectors segment led the epinephrine market in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing anaphylaxis cases and introduction of generic version of epinephrine. However, lack of availability of epinephrine auto injectors and their low-cost alternatives is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The epinephrine market majorly consists of the players such as MYLAN N.V., Abbott, ALK ABELLO, Amneal Pharma, Kaleo, LINCOLN MEDICAL LTD (BioProject), Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis AG), Emirade, and Aurum Pharma (Ethypharm Group Company). Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launches, expansion, investments among other strategies. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisition, agreement and partnerships & collaborations. For instance, in July 2019, Novartis AG launched SYMJEPI autoinjectors in the US market. The product was launched through Sandoz which is part of Novartis.

The report segments global epinephrine market as follows:

Global Epinephrine Market – By Type

Prefilled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Ampoules and Vials

Global Epinephrine Market – By Application

Anaphylaxis

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Arrest

Global Epinephrine Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Epinephrine Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



