Epoxy Curing Agents Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026| Olin Corporation (Dow), Hexion, Huntsman, KUKDO, Reichhold, Atul, Aditya Birla Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Epoxy Curing Agents market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Epoxy Curing Agents market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1632176/global-epoxy-curing-agents-market

The competitive landscape of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Research Report: Olin Corporation (Dow), Hexion, Huntsman, KUKDO, Reichhold, Atul, Aditya Birla Group, BASF, Evonik, Air Products, Royce International, Cardolite, Gabriel Performance Products, Mitsubishi Chemical, Incorez, Hitachi Chemical, Cargill, Dasen Material, Rich Chemical, Shangdong DEYUAN, Yun Teh Industrial

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Type: Amine Based Products, Anhydrides Based Products, Other Type

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Application: Coatings, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Energy, Adhesives, Composites

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Epoxy Curing Agents market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1632176/global-epoxy-curing-agents-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

Table Of Content

1 Epoxy Curing Agents Market Overview

1.1 Epoxy Curing Agents Product Overview

1.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Amine Based Products

1.2.2 Anhydrides Based Products

1.2.3 Other Type

1.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Epoxy Curing Agents Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Epoxy Curing Agents Industry

1.5.1.1 Epoxy Curing Agents Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Epoxy Curing Agents Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Epoxy Curing Agents Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Epoxy Curing Agents Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Epoxy Curing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Epoxy Curing Agents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Epoxy Curing Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epoxy Curing Agents Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epoxy Curing Agents Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Epoxy Curing Agents as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Curing Agents Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Curing Agents Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Epoxy Curing Agents by Application

4.1 Epoxy Curing Agents Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coatings

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.4 Wind Energy

4.1.5 Adhesives

4.1.6 Composites

4.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Epoxy Curing Agents Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Epoxy Curing Agents by Application

4.5.2 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents by Application

5 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Curing Agents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epoxy Curing Agents Business

10.1 Olin Corporation (Dow)

10.1.1 Olin Corporation (Dow) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Olin Corporation (Dow) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Olin Corporation (Dow) Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Olin Corporation (Dow) Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.1.5 Olin Corporation (Dow) Recent Development

10.2 Hexion

10.2.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hexion Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Olin Corporation (Dow) Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.2.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.3 Huntsman

10.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Huntsman Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Huntsman Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.4 KUKDO

10.4.1 KUKDO Corporation Information

10.4.2 KUKDO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 KUKDO Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 KUKDO Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.4.5 KUKDO Recent Development

10.5 Reichhold

10.5.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

10.5.2 Reichhold Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Reichhold Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Reichhold Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.5.5 Reichhold Recent Development

10.6 Atul

10.6.1 Atul Corporation Information

10.6.2 Atul Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Atul Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Atul Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.6.5 Atul Recent Development

10.7 Aditya Birla Group

10.7.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aditya Birla Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Aditya Birla Group Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Aditya Birla Group Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.7.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

10.8 BASF

10.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BASF Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BASF Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF Recent Development

10.9 Evonik

10.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.9.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Evonik Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Evonik Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.9.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.10 Air Products

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Air Products Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Air Products Recent Development

10.11 Royce International

10.11.1 Royce International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Royce International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Royce International Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Royce International Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.11.5 Royce International Recent Development

10.12 Cardolite

10.12.1 Cardolite Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cardolite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cardolite Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Cardolite Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.12.5 Cardolite Recent Development

10.13 Gabriel Performance Products

10.13.1 Gabriel Performance Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gabriel Performance Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.13.5 Gabriel Performance Products Recent Development

10.14 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.14.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Incorez

10.15.1 Incorez Corporation Information

10.15.2 Incorez Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Incorez Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Incorez Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.15.5 Incorez Recent Development

10.16 Hitachi Chemical

10.16.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hitachi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hitachi Chemical Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Hitachi Chemical Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.16.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

10.17 Cargill

10.17.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.17.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Cargill Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Cargill Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.17.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.18 Dasen Material

10.18.1 Dasen Material Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dasen Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Dasen Material Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Dasen Material Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.18.5 Dasen Material Recent Development

10.19 Rich Chemical

10.19.1 Rich Chemical Corporation Information

10.19.2 Rich Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Rich Chemical Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Rich Chemical Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.19.5 Rich Chemical Recent Development

10.20 Shangdong DEYUAN

10.20.1 Shangdong DEYUAN Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shangdong DEYUAN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Shangdong DEYUAN Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Shangdong DEYUAN Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.20.5 Shangdong DEYUAN Recent Development

10.21 Yun Teh Industrial

10.21.1 Yun Teh Industrial Corporation Information

10.21.2 Yun Teh Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Yun Teh Industrial Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Yun Teh Industrial Epoxy Curing Agents Products Offered

10.21.5 Yun Teh Industrial Recent Development

11 Epoxy Curing Agents Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Epoxy Curing Agents Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Epoxy Curing Agents Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.