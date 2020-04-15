Ethylbenzene Market Growth Rate, Revenue, Manufacturers, Customer Needs and Forecast to 2027

Ethylbenzene is a flammable, colorless liquid chemical compound. Ethylbenzene can be found naturally in coal tar and petroleum. In the large scale production of ethylbenzene, it is produced by a combination of benzene and ethylene in a chemical reaction which is being catalyzed by acid. Ethylbenzene is used as an intermediate in the production of styrene, as anti-knock agent in gasoline, etc. Ethylbenzene can also be found in different products such as pesticides, paints, inks, and others.

An exclusive Ethylbenzene Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical models.

Leading Ethylbenzene Market Players:

BASF SE

Carbon Holdings

Eni Versalis

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell UOP

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.

Ethylbenzene Market report also provide an in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Ethylbenzene Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Ethylbenzene Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Ethylbenzene Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Ethylbenzene industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Ethylbenzene Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Ethylbenzene industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Ethylbenzene market for the period of 2019 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

The ethylbenzene market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user industry. On the basis of application, the ethylbenzene market is segmented into, styrene, gasoline, diethylbenzene, natural gas, paint, asphalt & naphtha. On the basis of end user industry, the ethylbenzene market is segmented into, packaging, electronics, construction, agriculture.

