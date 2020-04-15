EUROPE AWS MANAGED SERVICES MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT, MARKET CHALLENGES, KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS AND VENDOR LANDSCAPE

This Europe AWS Managed Services market research report endows with great information that offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The report encompasses detailed profiles for this Europe AWS Managed Services market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Europe AWS Managed Services market report evaluates key information about the industry including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. With this market report, insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative can be accomplished. Further, the Europe AWS Managed Services report presents the market info for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which make it easier to take critical business decisions.
Europe AWS managed services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Europe AWS managed services market assists in providing AWS cloud managing services to the customers that automate infrastructure management for the AWS deployments. The services are major for migrating the on premise server or workloads to the cloud specifically to public cloud but also use private or hybrid clouds. There are various reasons due to which AWS managed services are considered such as data protection, upgradation, low cost of the services, data storage, accessibility, continuous monitoring of the cloud and others.
Competitive Landscape and Europe AWS Managed Services Market Share Analysis
Europe AWS Managed SErvices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe AWS Managed SErvices market.
Key Market Competitors: Europe AWS Managed Services Market
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are RACKSPACE US INC, Smartronix Inc., Mission Cloud Services, Inc, Claranet limited, Capgemini, DXC Technology Company, Onica, Accenture, Slalom, LLC, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., e-Zest Solutions, Great Software Laboratory, Cloudnexa, Logicworks, CLOUDREACH, AllCloud, Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation), and others.
Product Launch:
In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications.
In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.
In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
