EUROPE AWS MANAGED SERVICES MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT, MARKET CHALLENGES, KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS AND VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Europe AWS managed services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Europe AWS managed services market assists in providing AWS cloud managing services to the customers that automate infrastructure management for the AWS deployments. The services are major for migrating the on premise server or workloads to the cloud specifically to public cloud but also use private or hybrid clouds. There are various reasons due to which AWS managed services are considered such as data protection, upgradation, low cost of the services, data storage, accessibility, continuous monitoring of the cloud and others.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are RACKSPACE US INC, Smartronix Inc., Mission Cloud Services, Inc, Claranet limited, Capgemini, DXC Technology Company, Onica, Accenture, Slalom, LLC, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., e-Zest Solutions, Great Software Laboratory, Cloudnexa, Logicworks, CLOUDREACH, AllCloud, Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation), and others.

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications.

In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

