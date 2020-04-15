Expected a Drastic Growth in Edible Insects Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Edible insects are specific insect species used for human consumption. Edible insects contain high-quality protein, vitamins, and amino acids that are necessary for humans. These insects have a high food conversion rate and require lower cost for production. For instance, crickets are a type of edible insects that requires six times less feed as compared to cattle, four times less than sheep, and twice less than pigs and broiler chickens to produce the same amount of protein. Additionally, they emit fewer greenhouse gases and ammonia than conventional livestock. Edible insects can also be grown on organic waste. Therefore, insects are a potential source for the conventional production of protein for direct human consumption.

Some of the key players of Edible Insects Market:

All Things Bugs, LLC, Aspire Food Group, Bitty Foods, Bugsolutely Ltd, Crick?, Cricket Lab, EntomoFarms, Exo Inc., Kreca Ento-Food BV, Protifarm Holding NV

The Global Edible Insects Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Whole Insects

Insect Powder

Insect Meal

Insect Protein Bars and Protein Shakes

Others

Segmentation by Insect Type:

Crickets

Mealworms

Black Soldier Flies

Grasshoppers

Silkworm

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Edible Insects market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Edible Insects market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Edible Insects Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Edible Insects Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Edible Insects Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Edible Insects Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Edible Insects Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

