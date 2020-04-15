Explore Belt Scales Market Report 2020-2026 Manufacturers, End Users, Growth, Market Share And Revenue Analysis

The study on the Belt Scales market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Belt Scales market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Belt Scales market’s growth parameters.

To capitalize on the growing demand for conveyor belt scales in the mining industry, Sensortechnik, a leading player operating in the belt scales market launched the new H-Sensortechnik optical scale in 2018. The belt scale system leverages laser technology to calculate the volume of the material on the conveyor systems.

In order to enhance the speed of production and accuracy of measurement, a group of researchers developed a digital algorithm to filter out noise created by conveyor vibrations and products in motion. The study conducted concluded the digital algorithm could effectively measure the weight of items of different lengths which are transported on the conveyor in a random order.

In 2018, a conveyor belt scale system was designed specifically to measure the weight and flow rate of electronic components for instances where electromagnetic interferences could impact the readings. The novel belt scale system leverages fiber Bragg grating to accurately measure the weight of electronic components.

Leading players operating in the belt scale market include Covey Weigh LLC, Thayer Scales Inc., Tecnetics Industries, Inc., Saimo Technology Pty Ltd, and Yamato Weighing & Information Technology.

Other players operating in the belt scales market include Siemens AG, Rice Lake Weighing System, FLSmidth & Co A/S, Merrick Industries, and Schenck Process.

Burgeoning Demand for Conveyor Belt Scale Systems in Mining Industry to Uphold Growth

While belt scale systems find applications in an array of end-use industries such as food & beverages, cement, steel, energy & power, and logistics, demand for conveyor belt scale systems is surging in the mining industry. Mining industry relies heavily on weighing of material which is a key aspect for evaluating profitability. The conventional weighing systems lack the accuracy to precisely weigh bulk material and single scale used conventionally substantially reduces throughput and production. Conveyor belt scale systems using perceptive electronic components for measuring weights are providing mining companies with an efficient alternative to the conventional weighing systems. Additionally, the system does not require constant loading and unloading of materials for weighing which enables companies to save both time and costs.

In addition to this, belt scale systems are available in single idler and multi idler models and companies can also choose between light, moderate, and heavy models depending on the amount of weight to be measured.

An elaborate and robust method was employed to extract invaluable information about the belt scales market. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used to obtain actionable insights into the belt scales market.

Interviewing experts from the belt scales market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying belt scales market trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the belt scales market. Results from both steps of the research were cross-referenced with each other to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the belt scales market.

