Fintech Block Chain Market Report 2020: Global Methodology, Research Findings, Size And Forecast To 2025

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Fintech Block Chain market include AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Earthport, Bitfury, BTL Group, Oracle, Digital Asset, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Abra, Auxesis Group, BitPay, BlockCypher, Applied Blockchain, RecordesKeeper, Symbiont, Guardtime, Cambridge Blockchain, Tradle and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation among others.

The Global Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Fintech Block Chain Market

The global fintech block chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Fintech block chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.

Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.

New breed of programmable block chain platforms.

Security challenges and issues.

Lack of block chain applications and use cases.

Fintech Block Chain Market – Segmentation:

By Application (Smart contracts, Identity management and others),

By Provider (Middleware providers and others),

by organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises),

By Industry Vertical (Banking and Others)

Regenerative Fintech Block Chain Consumption by Region

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

