Flour Market 2019 By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2024

The report segments the global flour market as:

Flour market, by raw material:

Maize (Including corn flour)

Rice

Wheat (Including durum flour)

Others (Including oat flour, rye flour, etc.)

Flour market, by Application:

Noodles and pasta

Bread and bakery products

Wafers, crackers and biscuits

Animal feed (Including pet food)

Non food application (Including bioplastics, biomaterials, glue, etc.)

Others (Including roux, baby food, etc.)

Flour market, by Technology:

Dry technology

Wet technology

Flour market, by geography: The market is segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

