Food Recycling Machines Market Product and Application Segmentation till 2020-2025

Competitive Landscape

While the leading brands in food recycling machines market are highly likely to concentrate on commercialization of low-capacity food recycling machines, NPD and production facility expansion will remain their priority over the coming years. A majority of brands in food recycling machines manufacturing space are investing efforts in offering value-based products, intending a stronger global footprint.

Whirlpool Corporation, among the pioneers of the development of automatic food recycling machines, launched Zera Food Recycler that transforms food waste scrap to organic fertilizer within a 24-hour cycle.

Some of the prominent manufacturers of food recycling machines are likely to heavily invest in R&D, besides a few other key developmental strategies, including collaborative initiatives with top-notch research institutions.

Singapore-based Westcom Solutions Pte Ltd has been a significant contributor to Asia’s food waste management initiative. The company has constantly focused on extensive R&D of innovative food waste management solutions, preferably organic, using microbes. Westcom is a recognized brand of a novel range of food waste fermentation and decomposition machines, highly convenient and delivering excellent performance.

Emphasizing multidimensional sustainability, Westcom’s food recycling machines significantly prune the transportation and incineration costs. The company’s signature bio-engineering technology is claimed to be ideal for food recycling and waste management applications.

Development of organic waste converters is currently trending among the active competitors in food recycling machines market landscape.

NetelEco BioMali, a recently unveiled range of AOWCs (automatic organic waste converters), efficiently process wet waste within a 24-hour composting cycle. This food recycling machine converts food waste into compost and the resultant volume in the output is claimed to be slashed down to just 10-15% of the initial waste input.

BioMali has been designed typically for the utilization in housing societies, individual apartments and bungalows, public lawns and gardens, kitchen gardens, hotels and restaurants, hostels and canteens, hospital and industrial premises, malls, markets, and commercial buildings.

Global Food Recycling Machines Market: Regional Outlook

While North America and Europe have taken the lead in establishing a strong utilization base for food recycling machines, it is more likely that the adoption of waste recycling machines will witness an impressive rate within emerging economies of the developing regional markets. Increasing awareness about the significance of sustainable food waste management and the shifting cost-sensitivity of end-use consumers in developing regions will be crucial in widening the scope of food recycling machines penetration within such markets.

Global Food Recycling Machines Market: Segmentation

The global food recycling machines market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, power rating and region.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global food recycling machines market can be segmented as:

Retail Food Stores Restaurants

Services Hospitals Hotels/Lodging Others (Schools, Institutes, etc.)

Manufacturing Food Products

Others (Public Administration, etc.)

On the basis of power rating, the global food recycling machines market can be segmented as:

Up to 250W

250W to 1000W

More than 1000W

Food waste generation differs across the globe. North America and Europe are at the forefront in terms of per capita food waste generation and the Middle East & Africa wastes the least amount of food. It is important to note that a substantial amount of food is wasted at retail & consumer levels in industrialized countries such as Germany, the U.S. and Japan. Subsequently, these countries are observed to have a relatively higher number of food recycling machines. In terms of technological advancements in food recycling machines, Europe and North America possess highly advanced products including automation. Emerging cities with fast-growing middle-class populations can be encouraged to reduce waste by showing them the importance and advantages of food recycling machines.

Global Food Recycling Machines Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants across the value chain of the global food recycling machines market include,

Oklin International Ltd.

Hungry Giant Recycling Inc.

CP Manufacturing, Inc.

Ridan Food Waste Composters

Meiko

Kompakt

Whirlpool Corporation (Zera)

Nanjgel Enterprise

Ecovim

BioHiTech Global Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the food recycling machines market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as those on the basis of geographies, applications and industries.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR

