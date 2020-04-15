Functional Testing Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Research to 2025

Functional Testing Market studies a quality assurance process and a type of black-box testing that bases its test cases on the specifications of the software component under test.

The global Functional Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Functional Testing.

Global Functional Testing Market is spread across 137 pages, profiling 29 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Functional Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Functional Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Functional Testing Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Micro Focus, Testlio,Cigniti , Crowdsourced, Orient Software, Thinksys, ScienceSoft, e-Zest, QA InfoTech, Infostretch, Indium, Test Triangle, Testhouse, Sun Technologies, Testbytes, Automation Consultants, QualityLogic, Planit, Test Insane Technologies, QA Consultants, IDS Logic, XBOSoft, Kumaran, Applause, Trigent, UVJ, Flatworld Solutions, Evon Technologies and Softsol

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Manual

• Automated

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Web App

• Mobile App

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Functional Testing Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Functional Testing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Functional Testing, with sales, revenue, and price of Functional Testing, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Functional Testing, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Functional Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Functional Testing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

