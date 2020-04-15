Global 3D Concrete Printing Market – Business Opportunities, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

3D Concrete Printing Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the 3D Concrete Printing industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The report includes a detailed analysis of value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the 3D concrete printing market. Value chain analysis comprises of detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the 3D concrete printing industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global 3D Concrete Printing market with company profiles of key players such as:
- US Architects
- Skanska AB
- Fosters + Partners
- WinSun Global
- Sika
- LafargeHolcim
- Balfour Beatty
- Carilliom Plc
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Product Type:
- Walls
- Floors & Roofs
- Panels & Lintels
- Others (Staircases & Paving Slabs)
3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Concrete Type:
- Ready-mix concrete
- Precast concrete
- Shotcrete
- High-density concrete
- Others (lightweight concrete, limecrete, and stamped concrete)
3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Software:
- Design
- Inspection
- Printing
3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By End User:
- Architectural construction
- Industrial construction
- Domestic construction
- Others (sports, education, and healthcare)
3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global 3D Concrete Printing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 3D Concrete Printing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 3D Concrete Printing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 3D Concrete Printing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 6 3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Concrete Type
Chapter 7 3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Software
Chapter 8 3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 9 3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Concrete Printing Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of 3D Concrete Printing Industry
