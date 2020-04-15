Global Animal Wound Care Market is slated to grow rapidly in the coming years |NEOGEN CORPORATION; Indian Immunologicals Limited; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; Virbac; Medtronic

Animal Wound Care Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 930.83 million in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1556.80 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the healthcare expenditure incurred on animals and pet.

Animal wound care market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This business report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them. The analysis covered in the animal wound care report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. Animal wound care report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views.

Prominent market player analysis-

Braun Melsungen AG; KCI Licensing, Inc.; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Indian Immunologicals Limited; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; Virbac; Medtronic; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Advancis Veterinary Ltd; KRUUSE; 3M; Robinson Healthcare; Smith & Nephew; Ceva; de Biogénesis Bagó; Dechra Pharmaceuticals; Huvepharma; Jorgensen Labs; SilverGlide; SentrX Animal Care, Inc. and INNOVACYN, INC. are few of the major competitors currently present in the animal wound care market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the commercialization and sale of “MicrocynAH” category of products for animal healthcare in Japan region. The category approved by veterinarians is expected to increase the market share of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the region.

In August 2017, Indian Immunologicals Limited announced the launch of “Zuspray”, their first herbal topical spray product designed for the treatment of open-wounds including any surgical wounds. This launch will help in the company enhancing their division of products related to health care of animals.

Competitive Analysis:

Global animal wound care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal wound care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels in adoption of pets and livestock requiring the need for proper healthcare services and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of income of the population resulting in better quality of healthcare provided for animals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack in the number of veterinary doctors and physicians in the market are expected to restrain the market growth

High levels of cost associated with specialized care and healthcare services for animals is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Animal Wound Care Market

By Product

(Surgical Products, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Therapy Devices),

Animal Type

(Companion Animals, Livestock Animals),

End User

(Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

