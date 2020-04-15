Global Architecture Design Software Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026

Architecture software is project management and computer aided design software (CAD) for the construction, architecture and engineering industries. Contractors, architects and engineers use these tools to develop and refine designs for new products, manage current projects and job proposals. Architecture software is related to Construction Estimating software, Construction CRM software, and Construction Management software.
In 2018, the global Architecture Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Architecture Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architecture Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ActCAD
Bluebeam Software
Trimble
BigTime Software
BQE Software
Streamtime
Graphisoft
Microspot
Bentley Systems
SmartDraw
Clearview Software
ProgeSOFT
Autodesk
Chief Architect
Corel
Nanosoft
Vectorworks
Asynth
SKYSITE
Base Builders
Newforma
Floorplanner
SoftPlan Systems
ETeks
RoomSketcher
Dixon & Moe
Drawboard
Elecosoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic(Under $15/Month)
Standard($15-30/Month)
Senior($30+/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Buildings and Facilities
Electric and Gas Utilities
Government
Mapping and Surveying
Mining
Rail and Transit
Roads and Highways
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Architecture Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Architecture Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architecture Design Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
