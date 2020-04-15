Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The report includes a detailed analysis of value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the augmented reality and virtual reality market. Value chain analysis comprises of detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the augmented reality and virtual reality industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Google Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Vuzix Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Oculus VR, LLC
- EON Reality, Inc.
- Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- Blippar Inc.
- Daqri LLC
- Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
- Metaio GmbH
- Meta Company
- Cyberglove Systems LLC
A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments and provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides augmented reality and virtual reality market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Technology:
- Augmented Reality Technology
- Active Marker
- Passive Marker
- Model-Based
- Image Processing-Based
- Virtual Reality Technology
Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Type:
- Augmented Reality
- Head-Mounted Displays
- Head-Up Displays
- Handheld Devices
- Virtual Reality
- Head-Mounted Displays
- Gesture Tracking Devices
- Projectors and Display Walls
Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Component:
- Augmented Reality Components
- Hardware
- Software
- Virtual Reality Components
- Hardware
- Software
Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Vertical:
- Augmented Reality
- Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 7 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 8 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 9 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Industry
