Global Backend-as-a-services Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Players with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

The global Backend-as-a-services market size was 1500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 70.0% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Backend-as-a-services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Backend-as-a-services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Mobile Backend as a Service is a concept that provides web app and mobile app developers to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs and also providing features that includes user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. The mobile based application helps to improve quality of communication as well as demand for computer, web, and mobile apps. Mobile Backend as a Service is an emerging trend in mobile application development, it is also known as Mobile Backend as a Service (MBaaS).

The need to reduce complexities in application development majorly drives this market. BaaS makes it easier for developers to set up, use, and operate a cloud backend for creating their mobile, tablet, and web apps. IT vendors in this market are offering advanced solutions that exempt complex coding, thus vastly improving front-end tasks that include design and development of content. The growing demand for mobile apps with additional features and functionalities will continue to boost the demand for BaaS over the next four years. North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the BaaS market from 2015 to 2020 due to the presence of major BaaS players. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), the rapid adoption of the cloud-based technology has created numerous opportunities for the vendors offering BaaS services; hence, this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Appcelerator

IBM

Kony

Microsoft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Professional Service

Support and Maintenance Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMES

Government

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Backend-as-a-services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Backend-as-a-services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Backend-as-a-services Manufacturers

Backend-as-a-services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Backend-as-a-services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Backend-as-a-services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

