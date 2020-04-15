 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Beauty Devices Market Provides in-depth analysis of the Industry, with Current Trends and Future Estimations to Elucidate the Investment Pockets | (2019-2026)

By Data Bridge Market Research on April 15, 2020
Beauty Device Market is anticipated to grow at healthy rate of 19.57% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 accounting an outstanding estimated value of USD 166.06 billion by 2026.
The Beauty Devices market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on the market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

  • Nu Skin Enterprises
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Procter & Gamble
  • L’Oréal
  • TRIA BEAUTY
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Silkn.com
  • Amorepacific.
  • SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Conair Corporation

Trending Beauty Devices Market Developments in 2019

  • In August 2019, Bod, an Australia based medicinal marijuana company has collaborated with UTS the University of Technology Sydney for producing an ant-aging skin cream by infusing cannabidiol (CBD) a non-psychotic compound found in cannabis. The acquisition of these two companies accompanied by Greenfield MC Cultivation which is licensed cannabis importer in Australia will enroll Asia-Pacific exporters for developing the anti-aging cream.
  • In March 2019, Church & Dwight Co., has partnered with Ideavillage Products Corporations in order to acquire the brands “Flawless” including “Finishing Touch” manufacturer of hair removal product.. Flawless is renowned company for manufacturing women’s electric hair removal devices and products. This recent takeover will channelize the revenue flow in the global market of beauty devices.

Scope of the Beauty Devices Market

Beauty market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America in South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the beauty device market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The different constraints links up on whole to build a complete market, the following para describes the bifurcation of the markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices, oxygen and steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin derma rollers, cellulite reduction devices. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into salon, spa, home and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into domestic purpose, commercial purpose, others. Lastly the end user is the final segmentation which is segmented into hospitals, clinics, dermatology clinics, skin and beauty clinics, and cosmetic centers.

Key Pointers Covered in the Beauty Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

  • Market Size
  • Market New Sales Volumes
  • Market Replacement Sales Volumes
  • Market Installed Base
  • Market By Brands
  • Market Procedure Volumes
  • Market Product Price Analysis
  • Market Healthcare Outcomes
  • Market Cost of Care Analysis
  • Market Shares in different regions
  • Recent Developments for Market Competitors
  • Market Upcoming Applications
  • Market innovators study

