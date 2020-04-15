Global Biomarker Technologies Market Industry Trends And Developments 2019-2025|Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation

Global Biomarker Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 89.47 billion by 2025, from USD 31.81 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The biomarkers market report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. The report presents comprehensive explanation of market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the ABC industry. This market report comprises of extensive study about diverse market segments and regions, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The biomarkers market analysis includes competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis up to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the biomarker technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, GE, Biomérieux SA, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Biomarker Technologies, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, Hologic, Quest Diagnostics among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers

Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies

Increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries

High prevalence of cancer

High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio

Poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems

Technical issues related to sample collection and storage

Key Developments in the Market:

Recently a microfluidic capillary immunoassay platform for fast and highly sensitive measurement of biomarkers has been developed by the Bioanalytical Microsystems Laboratory at IMTEK (Institute of Microsystem Technology). This micro-ELISA system combines microfluidic capillary channel (immobilization cell) where the primary antibodies are coated covalently with an electrochemical detection system.

Competitive Analysis: Global Biomarker Technologies Market

The global biomarker technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biomarker technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

