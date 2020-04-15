Global Brewery Equipment Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global brewery equipment market is expected to grow from USD 14.81 Billion in 2018 to USD 28.7 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Europe is dominating the market owing to its rising trend of low or no alcohol beer due to its health benefits. The region witnessed the presence of various large beer manufacturers. The increasing demand for premium and craft beer in the region, particularly in the UK and Germany, is also driving the brewery equipment market in Europe.

Brewery Equipment Market by Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Brewery Type, Equipment Type Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

Leading companies in the industry include GEA Group AG, Deutsche Beverage Technology, Krones AG, Lehui Craft, Della Toffola Spa., Prospero Equipment Corporation, Brewbilt Manufacturing LLC, JV Northwest, Inc., Ximo Beer Brewing Equipment, Meuraamong otherswhichare offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain the market share.For instance, in March 2019, Alfa Laval launched a magnetic mixer—the Alfa Laval LeviMag, engineered for the aseptic processing of food, beverages, and dairy products. The product offers reduced maintenance costs, increased yields, as well as improved performance.

The mode of operation segment is classified as manual, automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 50.90% in 2018. Use of automated processing equipment maintains the quality and purity of beer due to which it is highly preferable.The brewery type segment is divided into segments such as macrobrewery and craft brewery. The macrobrewery segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 8.87 Billion in 2018. Macrobreweries needs high capacity equipment to carry on large-scale beer production which leads to increasing demand for high capacity equipment. While the demand for craft beer is growing at a high rate, the market is dominated by the macrobreweries segment.The equipment type segment includes macrobrewery equipment and craft brewery equipment. The macrobrewery equipment segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 61.20% in 2018. This process involves removing unnecessary sediments from beer and improving the quality and flavour. This process involves the majority of the beer production method and should drive the industry growth.

Growing popularity and prominence of craft beer is one of the driving force. Also, the rising number of microbreweries and brewpubs and continuous innovation in the brewery equipment market are another two factors fuelling the growth of the market.But high capital investment and maintenance costs are restricting the growth of the brewery equipment market. However,prioritizing digitalization and automation for process optimization and growing demand from developing economies are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in forthcoming years.

