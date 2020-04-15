Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2020 Current Trends & Industry Analysis by Key Players like Pfizer Inc, Astrazeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTd, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG

New report published by Data Bridge Market Research Which offers insights on the "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market". The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Management Market. This research report helps provide insights into innovations, opportunities and new development in the Cancer Immunotherapy and its connected industries.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 202.89 Billion by 2025, from USD 70.63 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In September 2017 Merck receives the FDA accelerated approval for pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer Biothera Pharmaceuticals announces the clinical trial collaboration with Genentech part of F.Hoffman La. Roche Ltd. The global cancer immunotherapy market size was valued at USD 40.7 billion in 2016.

The global Cancer immunotherapy Market evokes the immune response against the cancerous cells. Immunotherapy acts by targeting CTLA-4 and PD-1/PD-L1 Pathway. It works either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or boosts the immune system to destroy the cancerous cells or either it stops the cancer from spreading to other parts of the body. This global Cancer immunotherapy Market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the cancer immunotherapy market in the next 8 years.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New technologies and combination product availability is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Production of biosimilars and biobetters.

Rising cancer suffering population.

Increased investment in research and development of cancer immunotherapy.

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature.

Competitive Analysis:

The global cancer immunotherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer immunotherapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major competitors/ Company Profiles

Some of the major players operating in the global cancer immunotherapy market are Pfizer Inc, Astrazeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTd, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol Mayers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Merck KgaA, Eli Lilly, celgene Corp, Gilead , bluebird bio Inc, Celldex therapeutics, SillaJen Inc, IGNITE Immunotherapy, Westeren oncolytics ltd, PsiOxus Therapeutics, MultiVir, Vyriad, Oncolys BioPharma Inc, Cold genesys Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Targovax, Lokon therapeutics, New-link genetics Corporation, Ziopharma oncology, Tessa therapeutics Pte Ltd, Atara biotherapeutics, Cellectis, Oryx, VCN Biosciences, Orca Therapeutics B.V, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Ascend laboratories LLC, Transgene SA, among others.

In 2011, Amgen Inc acquired biovex with USD 1 Billion which was into the oncolytic virus immunotherapy development.

In October 2016, Genetech subsidiary of Roche received the approval for atezolizumab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

In March 2017, Serono Inc received the FDA accelerated approval for avelumab for the treatment of metastatic merkell cell carcinoma.

Market Segmentation:

The global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented based on basis of product type, cancer type, end users and geography

Based on product, the global cancer immunotherapy is segmented into monoclonal antibody, immunomodulators, cell therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines. Monoclonal antibody is further sub-segmented into bispecific monoclonal antibody, naked monoclonal antibody, conjugated monoclonal antibodies and antibody- cytokine fusion proteins. Immunomodulator is further sub segmented into cytokines, granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and oncolytic viruses. The cytokines is further sub-segmented into interferons and interleukins. Cell therapies are further sub-segmented into chimeric antigen receptor T-cell Therapy (CAR T-cell Therapy) and dendritic cell therapies. Checkpoint inhibitors are further sub-segmented into cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein-4, programmed death-1 and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1). Vaccine is further sub segmented into therapeutics and prophylactic vaccines. Vaccines are further sub-segmented into therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines.

On the basis of cancer type, the global cancer immunotherapy market is classified into melanoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, colorectal cancer.

On the basis of end users, the global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, community healthcare and others.

Based on geography, the global cancer immunotherapy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

