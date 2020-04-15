Global Cider Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

“Cider Market by Type (apple flavored, fruit flavored, perry, and others), packaging type, distribution channel, Regions”, and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

Major players in the global Cider market are SABMiller Plc, Heineken N.V., Halewood Wines & Spirits, Distell Group Limited, Carlsberg A/S, C&C Group Plc, Aston Manor Brewery, Diageo plc, Thatchers Cider, and Kopparbergs Brewery among others. Cider is a low alcoholic drink produced from apple juice and other fruit juice. Currently, the cider market is growing at the highest growth rate as compared to other alcoholic beverages.

The type segment is divided into apple flavored, fruit flavored, perry, and others. The apple cider accounted for a majority of share (60%) in 2018, and it is still in growth. Producers in this segment are experimenting with different apple varieties, single variety ciders, rosé cider, different packaging formats and promoting its gluten-free credentials. The packaging segment includes cans, bottles, stand up pouches, and others. The can segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. This increased growth rate can be attributed to the growing utilization of cider can in the on-trade segment such as bars, pubs, and restaurants. The distribution channel is fragmented into on trade and off-trade channel. The on-trade distribution channel is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% in the global cider market during the forecast period. An increasing number of bars, pubs, and restaurants across the globe, is fuelling the growth of on-trade segment in the global cider market.

Innovation and marketing is a key factor in cider present and expected growth. Cider is increasingly appealing beyond middle-aged men (45 years old +) to younger men and women. However, the strong image associated with the seasonality of cider in various regions is still negatively impacting sales after the summer period. The cider has the potential to influence demand particularly in the summer as many consumers enjoy cider only in the summer weather. Consequently, cider is a seasonal beverage, with considerable volume sales recorded during summer and a low sale volume during winter, especially within the northern states.

