Global Edge AI Hardware Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets , the global Edge AI Hardware market is expected to grow from USD 423.34 Million in 2018 to USD 1,929.21 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2020-2026.Rising demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices and evolution of AI coprocessors for edge computing are the two major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Edge AI Hardware Market by Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Automotive, Smart Mirror), Processors, Power Consumption, Process, End-User Industry, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

Prominent companies in the industry include Videantis GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Premier Farnell Limited, Micron Technology, Inc., Alphabet Inc., SecureRF Corporation, Microsoft, Xilinx Inc., Intel Corporation,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.among others. Leaders are providingbetter opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share.For instance, in March 2019, NVIDIA Corporation announced the launch of an AI computer termed as “Jetsen Nano”, it is a computing board that will find its application in robots and AI-powered devices, without the need for outside interference for faster processing.

The device segment is classified into smartphones, cameras, robots, wearables, smart speaker, automotive and smart mirror. The smartphones segment is dominating the market in 2018 and valued around USD 122.34Million in 2018. Dedicated AI chip or AI processors were one of the major developments in the smartphone technology last year. Growing demand for real-time speech and voice recognition and analysis, as well as technical advancements in smartphone image recognition is driving the market for AI processors in smartphones. Processors segment includes CPU, GPU, Asic and others. The CPU segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 47.20% in 2018. CPU is the most commonly used processor for on-device inference in smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables.Power consumption segment is divided into segments such as Less Than 1 W, 1–3 W, 3–5 W, 5–10 W and More Than 10 W. More Than 10 W segment is dominating the market and valued around USD165.52 Million in 2018.The process segment includes training and inference. Theinference segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 61.20% in 2018due tothe development of efficient processors which is driving edge inference market.The end-user industry segment includes consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, government, healthcare, industrial, aerospace &defense, construction and others. The government segment dominated the market with the highest share of 26.50% in 2018. Governments use surveillance cameras for law enforcement. Behaviour analysis, face recognition, and people count are major applications where AI-based surveillance cameras are used. Edge AI-based surveillance will have a major role to play in public safety as it can help police and first responders to spot crimes and accidents easily.

Rising demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devicesis a major factor driving the market. In addition, evolution of AI coprocessors for edge computing and reduction in data storage and operations costhave also influenced the demand. However, lack of on-device trainingis the major challenge for the manufacturers whichis restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for edge computing in Iotis anticipated to drive Edge AI Hardware marketin forthcoming years

