Global Fire Testing Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global fire testing market is expected to grow from USD 5.79 billion in 2018 to USD 9.47 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are offering significant opportunities, as these countries have become attractive, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.

In addition, North America and Europe are expected to hold a considerable amount of share in the global fire testing market in the upcoming years.For instance, according to the UK’s Fire Safety Alliance, every year domestic furniture fires kill 1,500 people in Europe and seriously injure a further 15,000. Thus, theUK government has introduced stringent fire safety standards and regulations for upholstered furniture in 1988. The UK and Ireland are the only European countries to adopt such standards for furniture fire safety. Sofas and mattresses predominantly fall into this category. Fire testing of sofas and mattresses measure smoke release and opacity, heat release, combustive gas release, and total mass loss.

"Fior Markets launched a study titled "Fire testing Market by type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), sourcing type, application, Regions", Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

Key players in the global Fire testing market are Intertek, TUV SUD, SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, UL LLC, DEKRA SE, QIMA, Applus+, United Technologies, Element Materials Technology, and International Fire Consultants Group among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product/service launches & developments, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and agreements, to further expand their presence in the global fire testing market. Acquisitions and new service launches and developments have been the most dominating strategies adopted by major players in recent years, which helped them to innovate on their service offerings and broaden their customer base.

The type segment is divided into testing, inspection, and certification. The certification segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This is mainly due to fire certifications for products and equipment help in meeting and demonstrating compliance with the relevant standards and legislation. The source segment includes in house and outsourcing. The outsourcing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, owing to the cost and time benefits over the in house fire testing. The application segment is fragmented into consumer goods & retail, chemicals, construction & infrastructure, mining, and others. The consumer goods & retail application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the global fire testing market.

Consumer goods and retail products have to comply with many different national and international regulations and requirements. Failure to do so could result in unexpected costs, or worse, harm to end-users and cause irreparable damage to the brand. Fire safety and fire protection are major concerns. Therefore, demand for fire testing services is increased in the consumer goods and retail industry in recent years.

