GLOBAL GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM (GIS) MARKET WILL EXPERIENCE A NOTICEABLE GROWTH

Global Geographic information system (GIS) Market is driven by rising construction of smart cities across the world. Global geographic information system (GIS) projected to rise with an estimated value from USD 6.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD13.98 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 9.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

If you are involved in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Hardware and software), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics Navigation, Location based services), End-User (Agriculture, Oil& Gas, Construction, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, and Other)

Bentley Systems Inc., Topcon Corporaion, Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc, Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, GE, Caliper Corporation, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, Autodesk, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Autodesk, Inc., Takor Group Ltd., Amigocloud, Inc., Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Pasco Corporation, Ubisense Group Plc. among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

The rapid development of smart cities across the world

Proliferation of advanced tools in the transport sector

Competitive Landscape and Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Share Analysis

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Geographic Information System (GIS) Software report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, Esri had launched GIS tools for Hadoop. This tool help developers to build map applications for answering geographic questions with large data stores. This tool offers libraries and utilities solutions which offer geographic knowledge to the Hadoop developers.

In May 2015, ECDC had launched a web-based geographic information system (GIS) tool named as ECDC mapmaker that supports production of maps. This tool identifies the disease patterns in surveillance data or during outbreak investigations.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Geographic Information System (GIS) Software overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Geographic Information System (GIS) Software industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

