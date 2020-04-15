GLOBAL HEAT STRESS MONITOR MARKET WILL EXPERIENCE A NOTICEABLE GROWTH FLIR SYSTEMS, ROMTECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD, SPER SCIENTIFIC

Choosing this Heat Stress Monitor market research report is vital for businesses when it comes to taking any verdict about the products. Clients can divulge the best opportunities to be successful in this industry with excellent practice models and methods of research used in this market report. The data included in this Heat Stress Monitor report is mainly plotted in the form of graphs, charts and tables which makes it easy to understand facts and figures about the market. Further, the statistical and numerical data including facts and figures are characterized very properly with the help of charts, tables or graphs. You can acquire an in-depth market analysis with this Heat Stress Monitor market report to thrive in this competitive environment.

According to the latest research, global demand for Heat Stress Monitor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 41.95 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 73.10 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period. This rising trend can be attributed to the rising safety and health concerns of the workers employed in difficult environmental conditions.

If you are involved in the Heat Stress Monitor industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Offering (Hardware/Software, Services), Product (Fixed, Handheld, Portable), Technology (Black Globe/Globe Thermometer, Natural Wet Bulb, Dry Bulb Thermometer, Relative Humidity & Air Flow), Application (Military, Athletics & Sports, Manufacturing Plants, Mining, Oil & Gas, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Heat Stress Monitor Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the heat stress monitor market are TSI., Nielsen-Kellerman Co., FLIR Systems, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, SPER SCIENTIFIC, Runrite Electronics, Besantek, SCADACore, PCE Instruments, LSI LASTEM s.r.l., skSATO (SATO KEIRYOKI MFG. CO., LTD.), SCARLET TECH, Numag Data Systems Pvt Ltd., General Tools & Instruments LLC., TES Electrical Electronic Cop., Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd., Enviro., Sensidyne LP, and Anaum – Test and Measurement.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Fujitsu Limited announced that they had developed a new algorithm for the evaluation of heat stress in security guards, called Human Centric AI Zinrai, which aimed at calculating the heat stress over a continued period of time rather than calculating the levels once.

2018 Advanced Institute on Disaster Risk Reduction with Systems Approach for Slow-Onset Climate Disasters (AI-SOCD) aimed at focusing on heat stress sensors, early warning & information technology taking place in IRDR ICoE-Taipei from June 4-8, 2018.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

To comprehend Global Heat Stress Monitor market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Heat Stress Monitor market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

