GLOBAL HEAT STRESS MONITOR MARKET WILL EXPERIENCE A NOTICEABLE GROWTH FLIR SYSTEMS, ROMTECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD, SPER SCIENTIFIC

According to the latest research, global demand for Heat Stress Monitor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 41.95 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 73.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period. This rising trend can be attributed to the rising safety and health concerns of the workers employed in difficult environmental conditions.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the heat stress monitor market are TSI., Nielsen-Kellerman Co., FLIR Systems, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, SPER SCIENTIFIC, Runrite Electronics, Besantek, SCADACore, PCE Instruments, LSI LASTEM s.r.l., skSATO (SATO KEIRYOKI MFG. CO., LTD.), SCARLET TECH, Numag Data Systems Pvt Ltd., General Tools & Instruments LLC., TES Electrical Electronic Cop., Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd., Enviro., Sensidyne LP, and Anaum – Test and Measurement.
In July 2017, Fujitsu Limited announced that they had developed a new algorithm for the evaluation of heat stress in security guards, called Human Centric AI Zinrai, which aimed at calculating the heat stress over a continued period of time rather than calculating the levels once.
2018 Advanced Institute on Disaster Risk Reduction with Systems Approach for Slow-Onset Climate Disasters (AI-SOCD) aimed at focusing on heat stress sensors, early warning & information technology taking place in IRDR ICoE-Taipei from June 4-8, 2018.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
