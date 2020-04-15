Global implantable pulse generators market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players-NeuroSigma, Inc.; Nevro Corp.; Synapse Biomedical Inc.; Cyberonics, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Dextronix, Inc

New possibilities are offered via this implantable pulse generators report to explore which are made feasible by superior research methodologies, research tools and rich experiences. This report gives better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. Businesses can effectively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market included in this report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis.
Market Analysis:
Global implantable pulse generators market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technology and modernization of product offerings, resulting in usage of ceramics as an alternative to metals as they provide better compatibility in patients.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the implantable pulse generators market are Abbott; Medtronic; NeuroSigma, Inc.; Nevro Corp.; Synapse Biomedical Inc.; Cyberonics, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Dextronix, Inc.; CorMedix Inc.; NeuroPace, Inc.; ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.; Stimwave LLC; IntraPace, Inc.; Integer Holdings Corporation; Impulse Dynamics; Heraeus Holding; Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.; Nuvectra; SPR Therapeutics; Valtronic and
Market Drivers
Increasing rate of chronic diseases globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market
Higher effectiveness of therapy systems with the adoption in usage of these medical devices is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
Ease of installation of these implants resulting in shorter operating is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint
Requirement of replacement surgeries of these implantable medical devices whether to replace the whole device or the batteries after a certain period of time; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation:
By Product Type
Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers
Implantable Defibrillators
Cochlear Implants
Implantable Nerve Stimulators (FES)
Limb Function Stimulation
Bladder Stimulators
Sphincter Stimulators
Diaphragm Stimulators
Analgesia
Implantable Infusion Pumps
Implantable Active Monitoring Devices
By Application
Neurovascular Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Orthopedic
By End-Users
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Settings
Clinics
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, Impulse Dynamics announced that they had received US FDA approval for their implantable pulse generator, “Optimizer Smart System”. This approval will help the company in providing an effective CCM therapy delivering medical device in heart failure patients who cannot undergo CRT.
In October 2018, Heraeus Holding announced that its business division Heraeus Medical Components had agreed to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies along with their subsidiary PhysioTest. This acquisition will enable Heraeus to provide a wider level of product offerings and enhance its production capabilities of medical devices particularly in the neuromodulation segment.
Competitive Analysis:
Global implantable pulse generators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of implantable pulse generators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
