Global In-mold Labels Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets , the global In-mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 5.56 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2020-2026.Europe region is dominating the market due to the growing end-use applications such as industrial packaging and FMCG products. Increasing financial stability positively impacts the in-mold labels market in this region. Also, high demand for in-mold labels from Germany and France due to developing manufacturing sector is anticipated to foster the growth of the market in this region. North America is anticipated to grow owing to presence of key players in the market and the changing government policies about sustainable labels which has positively impacted the performance of the in-mold labels market

In-mold Labels Market by Technology (Hardware, Software), Material, End Use, Printing Technology, Printing Ink, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

Leadersin the industry Mepco, Avery Dennison Corp., Century Label, Allen Plastic, Ameri Seal, Color Craft Label Company, Fort Dearborn, CCL Industries Inc., Gilbreth, Holostik India Limited, Color Flex, Bemis Company Inc., Anchor Packaging, Classic Label, Label World, Bothra Industries, MCC Label, AmeetMetaplast, Consolidated Label, and Axon. Other keys players influencing the global market are Wepackit, Karlville Development, LLC, Sovereign Labelling System, Hammer Packaging, The Dow Chemical Company, Printpack, Edwards Label, ShrinkSleeveLabels, MRI Packaging, Smyth Companies, MPI Label System, Sleever International, PDC International, SleevCo, Packology, and Sleeve Seal among many others whichare offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.For instance, in November, 2017 – Coveris Holdings SA, a premier global packaging manufacturer, announced that it has realigned its operations into four business units: Americas, Rigid, EMEA, and UK Food & Consumer. This action was taken to continue to enhance how the company delivers service in response to changing market demands.

The material segment is segmented into polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, ABS resins and others. The polypropylene segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 2.71 Billion in 2018. Polypropylene is one of the vital labeling material due of its effective moisture-resistant properties. It is used in in-moldlabeling of various consumer and industrial products such as foods, bar code labels, and retail labels.The technology segment is segmented into extrusion blow-molding process, injection molding process, thermoforming and others. The injection molding process segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 46.70% in 2018. Many of the in-mold labels are used in injection molding applications as they help in providing a three-dimensional effect to the labels on various products such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and automotive parts.The end use segment is segmented into personal care, automotive, food & beverage, consumer durables and others. The food & beverage segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 44.50% in 2018. The rising consumer awareness about the trends related to packaged food and the growing consumption of containers and bottled packaging.Printing ink segment is segmented into UV curable inks, water soluble inks, thermal-cure inks and others. The UV curable inks segment is growing with the highest share of 40.70% in 2018. The chemical-and abrasion-resistant properties possessed by UV-curable inks helps in in-mold labelling process as it is carried out under high temperatures.The printing technology segment is segmented into flexographic printing, offset printing, gravure printing, digital printing and others. The flexographic printing is dominating the market and valued around USD 2.31 Billion in 2018. This printing technology allows printing on a wide variety of both porous and nonporous surfaces making it easier to mold various kinds of polymers.

Growing demand for packaged foods & beverages has stimulated the growth. Also, increasing demand for environment-friendly labelsi s another factor propelling the growth of the market. But rise in prices of raw materials may pose a major threat to the product.However, increasing demand from France and Germany is likely to spur market growth in coming years.

