Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2020-2026 Know About Brand Players |CELGENE CORPORATION, Vericel Corporation, KCI Licensing, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2020-2026

Global induced pluripotent stem cells market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2610.10 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising prevalence for critical care services which is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Induced pluripotent stem cells market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. With the systematic and comprehensive market research study, this market research report provides the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for healthcare industry. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global induced pluripotent stem cells market are FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc, Fate Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ViaCyte, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Vericel Corporation, KCI Licensing, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd., Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Lonza, Takara Bio Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Kaneka Corporation announced that they have acquired a patent in the Japan for the creation of the method to mass-culture pluripotent stem cells including iPS cells and ES cells. This will help the company to use the technology to produce high quality pluripotent stem cells which can be used in the drug and cell therapy.

In March 2015, Fujifilm announced that they have acquired Cellular Dynamics International. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their business in the iPS cell-based drug discovery support service with the use of CDS technology. It will help them to product high- quality automatic human cells with the help of the induced pluripotent stem cells. This will help the company to be more competitive in the drug discovery and regenerative medicine.

Competitive Analysis:

Global induced pluripotent stem cells market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of induced pluripotent stem cells market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market

By Cell Type

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Neurons

Others

By Application

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing

Academic Research

By End-User

Academic and Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

