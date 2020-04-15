Global Industrial Valve Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets,the global industrial valve market is expected to grow from USD 70.17 billion in 2018 to USD 93.79 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth in the global industrial valves market over the forecast period 2020-2026. This growth is propelled by the rapid growth in the oil & gas industry in countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China, and ASEAN Countries, among others. In addition to this, growing demand for flow control requirement is expected to positively impact the market.

Key players in the global industrial valve market are Flowserve Corporation, Kitz Corp., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric, KSB AG, CIRCOR International, Cameron International, AlfaLaval AB, AVK Group, Camtech Manufacturing FZCO, Delta-Pacific Valves Ltd., Goodwin PLC, GWC Valve International Inc., and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. among others.

The product segment is divided into ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, and plug. The ball valve segment accounted for 21% of the market share in the year 2018.A ball valve is comprised of a valve housing, which is often a metal casting, and a perforated ball. The application segment includes oil & gas, power, pharmaceutical, municipal wastewater, chemical, and food & beverage. The oil and gas industry accounted for over 25% of the overall revenue share in 2018. This is mainly due to increased reserves in natural gas exploration and refineries which will boost the demand for these valves. Increasing offshore, tar, and shell exploration activities are helping to boost the sales of the industrial valve market. The countries such as Brazil, Canada, Nigeria and the US have abundant activities in the oil and gas sector.In addition to this, the construction market is further boosting the demand for industrial valve, owing to higher adoption of valves in the both residential and nonresidential constructions.

The demand for automatic valve is fueling the growth of market over the forecast period. These valves are integrated with embedded processor and network capability for subsea oil & gas operations. Automatic valves helps to increase the efficiency in many industries such as oil and gas and utility industry.

