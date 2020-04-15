Global IoT In Healthcare Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Philips
- Cisco Systems
- IBM Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Qualcomm Life, Inc.
- Honeywell Life Care Solutions
- Stanley Healthcare
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market By Medical Devices Type:
- Wearable External Medical Devices
- Implanted Medical Devices
- Stationary Medical Devices
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market By Systems And Software:
- Remote Device Management
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Data Analytics
- Application Security
- Network Security
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market By Connectivity Technology:
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- ZigBee
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Cellular
- Satellite
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market By Application:
- Telemedicine
- Clinical Operations and Workflow Management
- Connected Imaging
- Inpatient Monitoring
- Medication Management
- Others
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market By End User:
- Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics
- Clinical Research Organization (CROS)
- Government and Defense Institutions
- Research and Diagnostic Laboratories
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Analysis By Medical Devices Type
Chapter 6 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Analysis By Systems And Software
Chapter 7 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Analysis By Connectivity Technology
Chapter 8 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 9 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 10 Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Industry
