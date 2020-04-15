Global Machine Control System Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets ,the global machine control system market is expected to grow from USD 4.29 Billion in 2018 to USD 9.81 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2020-2026.North America is dominating the market due to the high growth in construction sector and growing process instrumentation and automation market in the region. Improvement in agricultural processes and developed network infrastructure are some other factors contributing to increasing market value of machine control system in the region.

Machine Control System Market by Type (Total Stations, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Laser, Sensors), Equipment, Vertical Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407155/request-sample

Leading companies in the industry include ABB Group, Leica Geosystems, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., RIB Software AG, Andritz, Belden Inc., Schneider Electric, and Mitsui Co. among others among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

The type segment is classified as total stations, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), laser and sensors. The Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 2.02 Billion in 2018. GNSS is used in ground mapping, transportation, machine control, precision agriculture, timing, construction, mining, unmanned vehicles, surveying and defense. GNSS are installed in equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, graders, pavers, and other farm machinery to increase productivity and provide situational awareness to the field operators. They help increase the efficiency and accuracy of machines and are used in task management, data management, and theft detection applications. The equipment segment is divided into segments such as excavators, loaders, graders, dozers, scrapers and paving systems. The paving systems segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 1.29 Billion in 2018. Paving systems are used in highways, airports, tunnels, concrete safety barriers, curbs and gutters, and rail track beds, which can be constructed quickly, with high precision, and at a lower cost. To save time and effort, contractors use paving systems that comprise sonic sensors, slope sensors, contact sensors, 3D slopes, and 3D elevation control. Vertical segment includes infrastructure, commercial, residential and industrial. The infrastructure segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 45.20% in 2018 due to investment by government authorities for the development of advanced infrastructure globally.

BROWSE COMPLETE REPORT AND TABLE OF CONTENTS : https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/machine-control-system-market-by-type-total-stations-407155.html

Demand for faster work and more efficiency during tighter timelinesis one of the driving force. Also, safety issues related to workers and heavy construction machineryis another two factorsfuelling the growth of market.But high initial investmentis restricting the growth of machine control system market. However,rising demand for machine guided technologies in developing countriesisexpected to provide numerous growth opportunities in forthcoming years.

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.