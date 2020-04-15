Global Medical Aesthetics Market 2020 Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape with Key Vendors Profile and Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Medical Aesthetics Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh.

Market Dynamics:

“According to Data Bridge Market Research, Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to be growing at a healthy CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026”

Global Medical Aesthetics Market By Product type (Aesthetic Lasers, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices), Application (Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others), End User (Cosmetic Centres, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas and Beauty Centres), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 4 notable segments such as product type, type of care, accessories and end user

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Aesthetic Lasers Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants and Skin Aesthetic Devices. In 2019, body contouring devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2016, BTL aesthetics announced that it has received the FDA approval for its BTL Vanquish ME. This will demonstrate the versatility of the BTL Vanquish ME system and efficacy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others. In 2019, anti-aging and wrinkles segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 Lumenis announced the launch of its new product line, NuEra tight which is temperature control technology for skin smoothing by the application of Radio Frequency.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals and Medical Spas and Beauty Centers. In 2019, cosmetic centers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Lutronic announced the availability of its new product LaseMD, a 1927nm Thulium laser. It was a new innovation that allows skin resurfacing to every patient.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail. In 2019, direct tender segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 Sharp Light announced the launch of the cutting edge aesthetic devices which utilized Proprietary DPC Technology. This Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology delivers unprecedented aesthetic results.



Top Players in the Market are:

Some of the major players operating in the market are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Merz Pharma, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Sharplight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept among others.

The main factors behind the growth of the Medical Aesthetics Market are:

Aging population globally: With the average age of population rising rapidly, the number of people being categorized under the geriatric population category is at an all-time high. This population group suffers from various visual flaws of their skin and body. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for medical aesthetics as the majority of the individuals are wanting to stay young for a longer period of time and do not want to exhibit any visual signs of aging. Therefore, they prefer adopting medical aesthetic solutions and services, this will induce the market to experience a healthy growth in the future

With the average age of population rising rapidly, the number of people being categorized under the geriatric population category is at an all-time high. This population group suffers from various visual flaws of their skin and body. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for medical aesthetics as the majority of the individuals are wanting to stay young for a longer period of time and do not want to exhibit any visual signs of aging. Therefore, they prefer adopting medical aesthetic solutions and services, this will induce the market to experience a healthy growth in the future Technological advancements: Another major reason behind the large-scale adoption of medical aesthetics is the innovations that the major pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies are taking part in. They have initiated the development of technically advanced product offerings and solutions in collaboration with various scientists, experts in the field of medical aesthetics along with the feedback collected from various consumers. These activities will provide the market will advanced levels of product offerings that are more effective than the products already available commercially

The market is segmented on the basis of product type as aesthetic lasers, energy devices, body contouring devices, facial aesthetic devices, aesthetic implants, skin aesthetic devices; application as anti-aging & wrinkles, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, body shaping & cellulite, tattoo removal, vascular lesions, psoriasis & vitiligo, others; end user is segmented into cosmetic centres, dermatology clinics, hospitals, medical spas & beauty centres; distribution channel as direct tender, retail.

