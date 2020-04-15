Global Medical Bed Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2026|Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp

Global Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

This medical bed report gives a list of key competitors with the required specifications and also provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the medical device industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. In addition, businesses can get knowledgeable with the level of the marketing problems, reasons for failure of particular product already existing in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with this market report. A high quality global market research has been brought together via this medical bed report for the success of business at international level.

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type

By Usage

By Application

By Type

By End- User

By Geography

Manual

Semi- Electric

Full Electric

Specialty Hospital Bed

Acute Care

Long Term Care

Psychiatric Care

Maternity

Intensive Care

Non Intensive

Electric Beds

Semi Electric Bed

Manual Bed

Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

