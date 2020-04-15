Global Mine Ventilation Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

“Mine Ventilation Market byOffering (Equipment, Software, and Service), Technique, Regions”, and Global Forecast 2020-2026.

Key players in the global Mine ventilation market are ABB, Epiroc, Howden, Stantec, Twin City Fan, ABC Industries, Maestro Digital Mine, Chicago Blowers, DMT, TLT Turbo, and New York Blower Company among others. The companies are mainly focusing on product innovation, merger and acquisition, and geographical expansion to gain a major share in the market.

The product segment is divided into equipment, software, and services. The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2019–2026. This is mainly due to rising demand for optimization of cost in mine ventilation. The largest cost aspect in mine ventilation is the power costs of running the ventilation fans which can reach as high as 50% of a mines entire electrical power cost. Software simulates and predict ventilation patterns and behavior in advance and helps in reducing costs, avoiding major incidents and improving safety.

The technique segmentincludes underground mining and surface mining. The underground segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGRof 5.8% over the forecast period. With the increasing depth of mining, the temperature of the rock increases, and the heat damage caused by the ground temperatures and other factors is amplified. To address the issue of high temperatures and thermal damages in deep mines, the demand for mine ventilation system has been increased in recent years. Ventilation contributes to about 30 to 40% of the total energy operating costs in underground mines. Therefore, implementation of smart ventilation solution helps in reducing the power consumption in underground mining.

Ventilation On-Demand Trend

The current trend in the mine ventilation is designing the smart ventilation network which allows ventilation only in the areas that it is required, a practice known as “ventilation on demand.” In this, sensor detects people and machineries and direct air flow to those areas, while shutting off air to levels of the mine not being worked. This ventilation on-demand approach helps to decrease 30% in the energy consumption for ventilation.

