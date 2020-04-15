Global Miscarriage Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players like ILTOO Pharma, Fertility SA, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Amgen Inc, BioIncept, LLC

Global miscarriage market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of smoking and alcohol amongst women, increasing prevalence of diabetes and thyroid disorders, increase in use of birth control pills which lead to miscarriage when pregnancy needed and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries.
The miscarriage market research report covers the existing market size of the healthcare industry alongside the growth rate throughout the years.
The key market players in the global miscarriage market are ILTOO Pharma, Fertility SA, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Amgen Inc, BioIncept, LLC, Ferring B.V, Grifols, S.A, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, IGENOMIX, Eve Medical, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, GenBioPro among others.
Key Developments in the Market
- In April 2019, GenBioPro received the U.S FDA approval for generic version of the abortion pill Mifeprex (mifepristone). Mifeprex when used in combination with Misoprostol is approved as an abortion pill regimen. This generic version is approved as a substitution for Mifeprex as an abortion pill for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages
- In June 2016, U.S FDA approved updated labelling for Mifeprex (mifepristone), an abortion pill in combination with misoprostol medical abortion of pregnancy. The most significant changes to the mifepristone label is done by increasing the eligibility from 49 days to 70 days gestation. The label update confirms that abortion through medication is safe, highly effective and has the potential to increase access to medication abortion
Competitive Analysis:
Global miscarriage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of miscarriage drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Miscarriage Market
By Types
- Complete Miscarriage
- Incomplete Miscarriage
- Missed Miscarriage
- Threatened Miscarriage
- Inevitable Miscarriage
- Septic Miscarriage
By Drugs
- Misoprostol
- Mifepristone
- Methotrexate
- Progesterone
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Pelvic Exam
- Tissue Test
- Chromosomal Test
- Ultrasound
- Blood Test
By Treatment
- Medication
- Surgery
- Supportive Care
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Vaginal
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
