Global Miscarriage Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players like ILTOO Pharma, Fertility SA, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Amgen Inc, BioIncept, LLC

Global miscarriage market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of smoking and alcohol amongst women, increasing prevalence of diabetes and thyroid disorders, increase in use of birth control pills which lead to miscarriage when pregnancy needed and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries.

The miscarriage market research report covers the existing market size of the healthcare industry alongside the growth rate throughout the years. The top to bottom data by a different segment of market showcase empowers administrators to screen future gainfulness and settle on fundamental choices for practical development. Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results which are driven by accurate and timely research.

The key market players in the global miscarriage market are ILTOO Pharma, Fertility SA, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Amgen Inc, BioIncept, LLC, Ferring B.V, Grifols, S.A, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, IGENOMIX, Eve Medical, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, GenBioPro among others.

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, GenBioPro received the U.S FDA approval for generic version of the abortion pill Mifeprex (mifepristone). Mifeprex when used in combination with Misoprostol is approved as an abortion pill regimen. This generic version is approved as a substitution for Mifeprex as an abortion pill for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages

In June 2016, U.S FDA approved updated labelling for Mifeprex (mifepristone), an abortion pill in combination with misoprostol medical abortion of pregnancy. The most significant changes to the mifepristone label is done by increasing the eligibility from 49 days to 70 days gestation. The label update confirms that abortion through medication is safe, highly effective and has the potential to increase access to medication abortion

Competitive Analysis:

Global miscarriage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of miscarriage drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Miscarriage Market

By Types

Complete Miscarriage

Incomplete Miscarriage

Missed Miscarriage

Threatened Miscarriage

Inevitable Miscarriage

Septic Miscarriage

By Drugs

Misoprostol

Mifepristone

Methotrexate

Progesterone

Others

By Diagnosis

Pelvic Exam

Tissue Test

Chromosomal Test

Ultrasound

Blood Test

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Supportive Care

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Vaginal

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

