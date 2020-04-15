Global Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2027

The forecast length is anticipated to be very sturdy for the Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices marketplace and the enterprise as well. This report gives a comprehension on all the most recent improvements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and acquisitions by the few key players and brands of the Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices advertise. It contains the outline of market definition, orders, and market patterns of the business and Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices showcase.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 464.68 million in 2018, to a projected value of USD 2748.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in innovations and adoption of surgical robots and robot assistance in healthcare and treatment market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices Market

Major competitors currently present in the market are Stryker; Ekso Bionics; Wright Medical Group N.V.; THINK Surgical, Inc.; Intuitive Surgical; Smith & Nephew; OMNIlife science, Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Medtronic; Zimmer Biomet; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Medrobotics Corporation; TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.; Renishaw plc and Mazor Robotics.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices Market By Component (Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Systems), Clinical Application (Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Orthopedic surgical robotic devices can be defined as those surgical components and devices that have been equipped with a computerized chip and a software program resulting in better efficiency and effectiveness in comparison to a surgeon might be able to achieve. These robotic devices are designed to effectively withstand the circumstance and perform personalized procedures beyond the conventional capabilities of a human surgeon or physician.

Competitive Analysis:

Global orthopedic surgical robotic devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic surgical robotic devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption and preference of robotic systems and devices which has been a result of increased investments and funding for research and developments is one of the major factors for the market growth

Increased efficiency and benefits with the usage of surgical robots in surgical procedures is one of the major factor for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High cost of implementation and usage of these devices requires high cost for maintenance; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices Market

By Component Instruments & Accessories Robotic Systems

By Clinical Application Upper Extremities Hand Elbow Wrist Shoulders Lower Extremities Foot & Ankle Knee Hips Others Others

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Zimmer Biomet announced that they had received US FDA 510 (k) clearance for their “ROSA Knee System”, for usage in robotically-accomplished knee replacement procedures.

In March 2017, Stryker announced the launch of their knee replacement robotic arm system, “MAKO Total Knee”. This will help the surgeons in performing precise and effective knee replacement and surgical procedures.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global orthopedic surgical robotic devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

