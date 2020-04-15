Global Packaged Vegan Food Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

The global packaged vegan food market is expected to grow from USD 9.11 billion in 2018 to USD 15.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The North America region led the global packaged vegan food market with the 35.63% market share in the year 2018. As per the study by Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based food in the US went up by 8.1% during the past year and reached upto USD 3.1 billion.

Key players in the global packaged vegan food market are Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Plamil Foods, Tofutti Brands, WhiteWave Foods, Annie’s Homegrown, Barbara’s Bakery, Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods, Edward & Sons, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Pacific Foods, The Bridge, and Vegan Made Delight among others.

The product segment is divided into vegan dairy alternatives, packaged vegan meals and meat alternatives, vegan bakery and confectionery products and others. The packaged dairy alternatives segment is expected to hold the largest market growth in the global packaged food market.Vegan alternatives to dairy products have seen a 20% sales rise, taking the total sales figure of vegan cheeses, yoghurts and ice cream to USD 700 million. The distribution channel segmented into online and offline. Offline distribution channel is growing significantly with the increase in the establishment of specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across the world. This is encouraging retailers to sell ready-to-consume packaged vegan food such as vegan cheese.

Evolving consumerism plays an important role in shaping the packaged vegan food market. Buying patterns, buying behavior, and frequencies help identify consumers as loyalists or experimental. Consumer are also increasing opting for the ecofriendly packaging, which is expected to provide the manufacturers to offer more attractive ecofriendly packaging, and to reduce the carbon footprints. In addition to this, PETA’s work to get more vegan options in fast-food restaurants had a huge impact on the global packaged food market. Fast-food restaurants Del Taco, Carl’s Jr., Dunkin’, Subway, Hardee’s, and Denny’s are now offering packaged fast foods.

Rising vegan population across the globe is fuelling the growth of the global packaged vegan food market Vegan population in the world is rapidly increasing across the globe including well known athletes and celebrities. For instance, in the UK, the number of people identifying as vegans has increased by 350% over the last decade. Veganism was Canada’s top searched trend in 2017. And in China, the government’s newly released dietary guidelines call on the nation’s 1.3 billion people to reduce their meat consumption by 50%. In addition to this, there has been a 600% increase in people identifying as vegans in the US in the last three years. Therefore, this rising vegan population is boosting the growth of packaged vegan food market.

