Global Personal Protective Equipment market projected a CAGR of 6.44% by 2024

The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market has reached USD 50.9 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 69.7 Billion in 2024 at a significant CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The growing technology advancement is the significant factor, which expected to drive the global Personal Protective Equipment market during the forecast period of 2024 across the globe.

Personal Protective Equipment also abbreviated as PPE applies to any protective equipment, goggles, helmets or other items designed to protect the body of the wearer from infection or injury. Personal protective equipment is used to defend the user against various threats, such as physical, heat, chemicals, electrical, airborne particulates and bio-hazards. In addition, technological developments, combined with increasing market preferences, have led to a substantial shift in manufacturing methods to produce finished goods of superior quality, which estimated to drive the global market across the globe. There is also a increase in engineered and high-performance multipurpose protective clothing in the sector across the globe, which projected to fuel the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing concerns about the health and safety of workers in areas vulnerable to earthquake are anticipated to require employers to adhere to occupational safety laws and promote the use of personal safety devices when engaged in high risk activities. However, such manufacturing methods are therefore extremely cost-intensive and difficult to understand for shop floor workers, which is predicted to hinder in the growth of global market across the globe.

Safety and Security compliance is estimated to boost the global market during the anticipated period

The security and safety complaisance is estimated to propel the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period of 2024 across the globe. The increasing concern about the safety and health of employees along with increasing deaths in the workplace is promoting the growth of the market size of personal protective equipment. Safety jackets, safety boots, protective shoes, ear plugs, safety goggles and eye products, protective gloves, emergency escape systems, and full body harnesses are some of the market products.

Manufacturing segment in Global Personal Protective Equipment Market estimated to dominate during the anticipated period

Manufacturing segment in End-User segment is expected to dominate the global Personal Protective Equipment market across the globe. In addition, it is estimated to have the largest share due to rising workforce in economies such as U.S., Japan, India, Germany, and China. In addition, the key factors driving the segment growth are rising the number of production plants and strict government regulations to workplace health, and raising awareness of worker safety, which is projected to boost the global market domination of the manufacturing segment over the forecast period across the globe. However, construction segment is estimated to have the considerable growth during the forecast period of 2024 across the globe.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market during the anticipated period.

Geographically, the Global Personal Protective Equipment market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. North America estimated to dominate the global Personal Protective Equipment market during the forecast period of 2024. The sector is dominated by growing workplace deaths and strict regulations imposed by regulatory bodies such as OSHA, thereby fueling the demand for the product. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to be the region with the highest growth over the forecast period. Such growth has resulted in an extension of the transport sector, an rise in productivity and a rapid growth in construction industry. However, Europe is projected to have the significant growth rate during the forecast period across the globe. In most core industries, such as metal manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive and refining, there has been a increasing need for highly efficient wear-and-tear resistant and high-utility personal protective equipment, which is combined with an growing number of work accidents, is projected to increase the availability of personal protective equipment in the nation.

Competitive Landscape

The companies that hold the majority share of Personal Protective Equipment Market are Honeywell International Inc., 3M Co., E I Dupont De Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Ansell Limited, Alpha Pro Tech LtD, Sioen Industries NV, Radians Inc., and Other Major and Niche Players.

