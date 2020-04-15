Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market Growing At Huge CAGR Of With Top Key Vendors like DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED,   Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc., American Gene Technologies, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment market research report covers the existing market size of the healthcare industry alongside the growth rate throughout the years. The top to bottom data by a different segment of market showcase empowers administrators to screen future gainfulness and settle on fundamental choices for practical development. Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results which are driven by accurate and timely research. It provides an access and self-dissected study alongside diagrams and tables to help comprehend market patterns, drivers and market difficulties. By working with a number of steps of collecting and analysing market data, this finest Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment market research report is framed with the expert team.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market are

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED,

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc.,

American Gene Technologies, Inc.,

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical,

Danone Nutricia ,

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,

Abbott,

Promin Metabolics,

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc,

Promin,

Som innovation biotech,

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.,

Competitive Analysis:

Global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, BioMarin received approval from the European Commission for Palynziq (pegvaliase injection) for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to the adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

In May 2017, BioMarin received approval from FDA for pegvaliase-pqpz (Palynziq), a drug for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

Segmentation: Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market

­By Type

(Hyperphenylalaninemia, Mild PKU, Moderate or Variant and Classic PKU),

Drugs Type

(Kuvan, Sapropterin, Palynziq, Pagvaliase, Biopten),

Therapy Type

(Gene Therapy, Dietary Therapy),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous and Others),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

