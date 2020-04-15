Global Radar Sensors Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets ,the global radar sensors market is expected to grow from USD 8.34 Billion in 2018 to USD 38.7 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2020-2026.North America is dominating the market due to the technological improvement, rise in adoption of radar sensors, growing safety feature systems in the vehicles and the strong presence of key market players.

Leading companies in the industry include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbus Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, AutolivInc, and Raytheon Companya mong others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

The type segment is classified as radar detector, radar scrambling and others. The radar detector segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 4.24 Billion in 2018. A radar detector is an electronic device used by motorists to detect if their speed is being monitored by police or law enforcement using a radar gun. Most radar detectors are used so the driver can reduce the car’s speed before being ticketed for speeding. The range segment is divided into segments such as short-range radar, mid-range radar, long-range radar and others. The long-range radar segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 3.94 Billion in 2018 due to their employment in weapon control systems, air mapping systems, marine radar systems, and surveillance systems. Application segment includes automotive, weather monitoring, security and surveillance, industrial, aerospace and defense and others. The automotive segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 30.10% in 2018. Automotive applications use bands for the lane change assist (LCA), adaptive cruise control (ACC), collision mitigation (CM), and blind spot detection (BSD).

Adoption of high-resolution radar imaging sensoris one of the driving force. Also, increasing use of sensor fusion technologyand rising investments in autonomous carsare another two factorsfuelling the growth of market.But high development cost is restricting the growth of radar sensor market. However,increased spending in the defense segment especially in developing countriesand emerging approach of a driverless car are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in forthcoming years.

